Del Piero: 'Juve are strong, Napoli and Inter will be close but watch for Atalanta and Roma'

24 August at 12:45
Former Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero has spoken to SportWeek ahead of the start of the new Serie A season, which begins today as Juventus play Parma and Fiorentina take on Napoli.

"​With the same game, the players make the difference. In each case, at the base of everything there is the mentality. And it is very welcome if in the Italian championship we will see an evolution, with more intensity and courage on the pitch like Atalanta did last season.

"Zaniolo? ​He belongs to the category of players with something extra. He just has to believe it. I wonder: the coaches are gearing up to praise the players they have available or adapting the game systems to the men they have available?"

"​An extraordinary championship is waiting for us, more enjoyable because it is more competitive. Juve is very strong, but all to be seen because they have changed so much, starting with the coach. I expect a lot from Inter and Napoli, and watch out for Atalanta and Roma."

 

