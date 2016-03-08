Del Piero: ‘Liverpool penalty kick was unfair’

salah, liverpool, rigore, tottenham, 2018/19
02 June at 18:45
Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has criticised the decision to hand Liverpool a penalty in the second minute of the UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool won their sixth UEFA Champions League crown yesterday, winning 2-0 against arch Premier League rivals Tottenham. But a controversial moment came early on, when Liverpool were handed a penalty as the ball hit Moussa Sissoko's hand.

But Del Piero has criticised the decision and in an interview he gave to Sky Sports, he said: "Liverpool has taken a valuable lesson since last year. I remember well the video of Klopp, half drunk, who was scheduled to meet next year. Surely there has been programming, but also a different sense of freedom.

"They were less afraid of their opponents and managed to set up something incredible. They have gone from a lost championship for a point to a final with a sparkling game. As for the decisive episode, Sissoko was unlucky: the pointed finger that you see is to indicate to his companion a position. The ball also takes the side."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.