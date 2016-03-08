Del Piero: ‘Liverpool penalty kick was unfair’
02 June at 18:45Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has criticised the decision to hand Liverpool a penalty in the second minute of the UEFA Champions League final.
Liverpool won their sixth UEFA Champions League crown yesterday, winning 2-0 against arch Premier League rivals Tottenham. But a controversial moment came early on, when Liverpool were handed a penalty as the ball hit Moussa Sissoko's hand.
But Del Piero has criticised the decision and in an interview he gave to Sky Sports, he said: "Liverpool has taken a valuable lesson since last year. I remember well the video of Klopp, half drunk, who was scheduled to meet next year. Surely there has been programming, but also a different sense of freedom.
"They were less afraid of their opponents and managed to set up something incredible. They have gone from a lost championship for a point to a final with a sparkling game. As for the decisive episode, Sissoko was unlucky: the pointed finger that you see is to indicate to his companion a position. The ball also takes the side."
