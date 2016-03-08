Del Piero makes big statement of Man Utd legends

Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero spoke to Sky Sport on Thursday to explain his Juventus exit in 2012: “The love story between me and Juve had everything”, Del Piero said.

“Juve and I did everything together, I lived an entire era with Juventus fans. I’ve never signed a contract extension with Juve for the money, especially after 2006.”



Back in 2010, when his last Juventus contract was just a few months away from its expiring date, Del Piero claimed he was open to signing a contract before he even knew his new salary. Juventus chiefs, however, had already decided to part companies with Del Piero and didn’t take his public proposal very well.



“I said that because I wanted to stop all the speculations about my contract extension. Somebody said that I had economic demands and it wasn’t fair. In addition to it, I wanted the team to focus on the pitch because we had to win the title that season.”



“In football, there are relationships like the one of Ferguson and Giggs. They used to discuss new contracts in front of a class of wine. It was a personal relationship, different from mine at Juve. I have no regrets and I am still grateful to Juventus for everything I’ve achieved thanks to this amazing club. Their decision not to extend my contract allowed me to live the last season with less pressure.”

