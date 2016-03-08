Cosa dire ancora di Momo Salah.

Giocatore dell’anno! Il suo infortunio nella #UCLfinal ha fatto soffrire tutti quelli che amano il calcio. Quest’anno dopo @Cristiano e #Messi ci metto lui. Che ne dite? #ADP10 #WorldCup #EGYURU pic.twitter.com/24mGUGKOOl — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) June 15, 2018

Alessandro Del Piero took to Twitter on Friday in light of Egypt's match against Uruguay to give his thoughts on Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah. Salah did not feature in the match as his side fell 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute header by José Giménez."What to say again about Momo Salah. Player of the year! His UCL final injury has hurt all those who love football. This year after Cristiano and Messi I put him there. What do you say?"