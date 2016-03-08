Del Piero makes shocking Celtic claim

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has revealed that he came close to joining Celtic Glasgow in summer 2012.



“When I left Juventus I had the chance to join Celtic but I rejected their offer because I didn’t want to play in Europe for another team. I had already decided to leave the Continent and I said now”, the former Italy striker told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“In the following season Juve and Celtic met in the Champions League and I thought: ‘Luckily I didn’t join them!”



With Buffon who swapped the Old Lady with Psg last summer, the Italian goalkeeper runs the same risk of Del Piero as he could face his former club after the Champions League group stage: “If it’s going to happen it will be Gigi’s business…I’m joking! I will follow Gigi in Paris but if he had to face Juve in Champions League I couldn’t support him.”

