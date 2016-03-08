Del Piero: 'Marotta? At Juventus everyone is at risk. Agnelli commands'
06 October at 18:15Alessandro Del Piero, former Juventus player and retired footballer, spoke in the studio of Sky Sport about the club he spent 19 years at and mainly about the departure of director Giuseppe Marotta from the management.
"It was unexpected, we could open various themes. You can see an annual procedure. Juventus changes and stimulates every now and," Del Piero told the media.
"There is an impression that there is always someone in command who is neither Marotta nor Allegri, but Agnelli and in this context, all refer to him.
"This leads you to be, in a sense, at risk. In this case, we are talking about rejuvenation and this leaves the way to new characters at the club," he added.
As mentioned, Del Piero spent an incredible 19 years at Juventus. During his time at the club, he collected 706 appearances in all competitions, scoring 290 goals for the Bianconeri.
