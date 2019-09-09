Del Piero on Ferrari's Leclerc: 'congrats' - pics

09 September at 21:15
Juve legend Alessandro Del Piero had supper with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix week-end in Monza. Leclerc finished first on home soil as all of Italy celebrated with him. Del Piero was able to meet up with him as the ex-Juve striker posted the following message on social media: 'Congrats!'. It was a big moment for Ferrari and for Italy as you can view Del Piero's original message on the matter bellow right now...

