Del Piero purchases football club in Los Angeles

"My Team: the 10 FC

To me, Football is linked to pure passion. After all, this is what I’ve always wanted, to own a small football team. To feel the passion.

At the end of last summer, I decided to become an owner of a small football team based in Los Angeles, in partnership with EDGE Americas Sports, of which I am a co-founder, and my business partner, Jeffrey Whalen.

This adventure won me over immediately and today I’m officially revealing this exciting news for the first time. The team is called LA 10 FC, our colors are black & white.

In our debut season, we finished in first place in our Division and got promoted to the highest level of professional competition in the UPSL league. A league that sits just below second division football. We closed the season undefeated.

After a period of anonymity (you know me, I like privacy), I decided to share this beautiful experience and give credit to the entire team for the amazing results they’ve achieved.

A big thank you goes to the technical staff, the management and all the players. Now we are returning to the pitch for the spring season. Conquering the first success as an owner has had a special, different, new and fun feel. I like it because it brings me back to when everything was just a game," the message read.