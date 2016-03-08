Del Piero reacts to Juve draw with Man Utd
30 August at 20:00In an interview, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero commented on the Bianconeri's Champions League group, which includes the likes of Man Utd, Valencia and Young Boys.
"Man United is one of the teams I've scored the most against, as well as one of the teams I've played the most against in my career. It was a different Manchester from today back then. The challenge is very fascinating, Old Trafford is incredible and it will be a good match," Del Piero stated.
Group H— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018
Juventus
Man. United
Valencia
Young Boys #UCLdraw
