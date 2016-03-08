"Man United is one of the teams I've scored the most against, as well as one of the teams I've played the most against in my career. It was a different Manchester from today back then. The challenge is very fascinating, Old Trafford is incredible and it will be a good match," Del Piero stated.

Group H



Juventus

Man. United

Valencia

Young Boys #UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018

In an interview, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero commented on the Bianconeri's Champions League group, which includes the likes of Man Utd, Valencia and Young Boys.