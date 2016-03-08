Gli occhi di @Cristiano prima di calciare la punizione del 3-3 e poi quella traiettoria magica che non è mai figlia del caso, ma che alleni ossessivamente tutti i giorni della tua vita. Partita fantastica, #CR7 irreale. #WorldCup #PortogalloSpagna #ADP10 — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) June 15, 2018

Italian football legend Alessandro del Piero has revealed one thing that he noticed about Cristiano Ronaldo's equalizing free-kick against Spain yesterday.Ronaldo's hat-trick helped Portugal pick up a crucial point against Spain in the group stage of the World Cup. And it was a late free-kick that helped the Real Madrid man score the equalizer and complete his impressive hat-trick.Del Piero tweeted following the game yesterday: The eyes of @Cristiano before scoring the equalizer of the 3-3 and then that magical trajectoryis never a matter of chance, but it shows how he has obsessively trained every day of the his life. Fantastic match, # CR7 unreal . #WorldCup #PortugalSpain # ADP10Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)