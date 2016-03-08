Del Piero reveals Salah's secret for magic goal v. Chelsea and says Napoli can eliminate Arsenal

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero spoke on Sky Sport about Momo Salah's goal against Chelsea and discussed Napoli's chances to beat Arsenal on Thursday night and qualify for the semi-finals of Europa League.



SALAH - "The ball doesn't even move. It's an incredible goal. The ball bounces a little bit and it arrives in the perfect position to be kicked. But he wasn't lucky when you score these goals you are not lucky", ADP said about the tremendous goal of the Liverpools star.



NAPOLI-ARSENAL - "Napoli have chances to qualify. Carlo has a chance. I think Milik should play, Milik must play. And I believe that English clubs are different away from home. Ancelotti's experience is one of the reasons why Napoli have a chance to qualify. He knows how to play these games, he can transmit certain things to the team. Napoli can do it, why not? Sometimes you only need to score one goal in the first 15 minutes and half of the job is done".