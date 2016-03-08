Del Piero reveals what he told Dybala and warns Juve about Griezmann
18 February at 12:10Alessandro Del Piero met Paulo Dybala in Turin yesterday (watch the gallery) and revealed a few secrets about the meeting on Sky Sport: "There are things that will remain secret. We took a coffee and we had a long meeting. I don't know if he will play against Atletico, we didn't speak about that. I think he is ready to play. We had planned a meeting long time ago, there is a free-kick challenge we still need to do".
"On Friday Allegri said he can play or not play. He left a door open for me. Juve need to score one goal, this is vital for them. Atletico have many incredible footballers. Griezmann is a top player. He knows how to do so many things, he is an exceptional footballer. He had many offers in the past but he decided to stay. He won the world cup and is capable of playing the ball with the right tempo, something that only champions can do".
GALLERY: the pictures of the meeting between Dybala and Del Piero
