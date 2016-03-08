Del Piero: Ronaldo to Juve is a “great thing for Juventus and Italian football”
11 July at 11:45Juventus and Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero spoke to Sky Sport about the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus from Real Madrid.
ON THE DEAL: “t's cool, it's a great thing for Juventus and Italian football, it's something big. He will find the whole city and all of Italy will welcome him with dedication and love for what he has done and will do. On the antagonistic level, it will increase even more, everyone wants to beat them. Now everyone is talking more about Juventus, Turin and the Italian championship than ever, around the world. He has a desire to win big and I believe that this is the secret of the transfer, he wants to be the best, he always wants to win and this treats him, from a technical point of view, as indisputable.”
"At Juve I see him very well because Juve are used to taking care of every little detail. Juve are always thinking of the next success and have always wanted to aim for the best. Tips for the house? I do not know right now. Juve has a seat close to the stadium and I think that can depend on the various movements. There are beautiful places in Turin, both in the centre and in the hills, which can respond well to the needs of privacy or other needs that he has.”
ON HIGUAIN: “"After you buy Ronaldo for 105 million and are clear that you have to give him space from a technical point of view, it would be important to play with Higuain and Ronaldo together. Ronaldo moves the bar higher, wants to win the Champions and wants to be recognized among the big clubs the world, as it once was. This rod that is raised is raised from all aspects. Today I received messages from all over the world. the shirt of Ronaldo number 7 will be the most sold. My path to a Juve player is over and it I'm proud, I welcomed him today, he had to come to Juve a lot of years ago and then things did not go that way, it will be great for the team I've always played for, I'm very happy for what Juve has achieved.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments