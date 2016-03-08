Del Piero sends message to De Rossi ahead of Boca debut

13 August at 22:15
​Alessandro Del Piero, the former Juventus striker, sent a message to De Rossi on social media ahead of the former Roma captain's debut with Boca Juniors, thinking back to the times when he left Juventus.
 
"Who knows how Daniele De Rossi will feel, ready to take the field for the first time without the colours of life on him. I can say that I felt a little 'lost'. Good luck and a big hug Daniele!", he wrote.

