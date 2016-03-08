"Who knows how Daniele De Rossi will feel, ready to take the field for the first time without the colours of life on him. I can say that I felt a little 'lost'. Good luck and a big hug Daniele!", he wrote.

Chissà come si sentirà Daniele #DeRossi, pronto a scendere in campo con il @BocaJrsOficial per la prima volta senza i colori della vita addosso. Io mi sentii un pò "perso”... In bocca al lupo e un grande abbraccio Daniele!#ADP10 #Boca — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) August 13, 2019

​Alessandro Del Piero, the former Juventus striker, sent a message to De Rossi on social media ahead of the former Roma captain's debut with Boca Juniors, thinking back to the times when he left Juventus.