Del Piero sends message to De Rossi ahead of Boca debut
13 August at 22:15Alessandro Del Piero, the former Juventus striker, sent a message to De Rossi on social media ahead of the former Roma captain's debut with Boca Juniors, thinking back to the times when he left Juventus.
"Who knows how Daniele De Rossi will feel, ready to take the field for the first time without the colours of life on him. I can say that I felt a little 'lost'. Good luck and a big hug Daniele!", he wrote.
Chissà come si sentirà Daniele #DeRossi, pronto a scendere in campo con il @BocaJrsOficial per la prima volta senza i colori della vita addosso. Io mi sentii un pò "perso”... In bocca al lupo e un grande abbraccio Daniele!#ADP10 #Boca— Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) August 13, 2019
Go to comments