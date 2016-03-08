Del Piero: 'Thanks to Ronaldo's mentality, Juve are favorites in Europe...'

"Atletico-Juve? Let's see, no one knows how it will finish. Atletico Madrid are a very good team especially at home. They are very compact, they have a lot of leaders and they are a very physical side. They don't concede many goals so Juve will have to be on their game. 8th straight league title? Yes and they could win more too. I feel bad for the other teams but this Juve is too strong. Cristiano Ronaldo? Well I was expecting him to come in and have such an impact. He is an amazing player who has the right attitude. His mentality mixes well with Juve's team mentality as they will now be very hard to beat. I think that they are clearly the favorites in Europe with Ronaldo. Mauro Icardi? It's too bad. Mauro is a young player and I hope he and Inter resolve the issue soon. Zaniolo? He has incredible abilities, he can still grow a lot too...'. More to come on the matter...