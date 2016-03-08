Del Piero warns Ronaldo about Atletico Madrid fans

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero discussed Juventus' chances to beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League tonight. "Juve is fit, the club is very close to the manager, there is mutual trust and that's good for both sides. These are important moments. There are many things that a manager need to think about. Allegri has proved to be very good when it comes to releasing the pressure".





RONALDO - "It's a derby for him. He's scored 21 goals against Atletico Madrid in his career. It's going to be a big game for him and for the fans as well. The welcome of Atletico fans will be interesting, it's going to be a clash between him and them, this crowd is very passionate".

