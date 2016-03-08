Deloitte Football Money League: Barca on top in terms of revenues, Juve on 10th spot
14 January at 13:30Deloitte Football Money League has published the rankings of the football clubs for the revenues they generated in the 2018/2019 season.
Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona surpassed their fiercest rivals Real Madrid to become the leading club with the revenue generations in the previous season with estimated earnings of €840 million.
Real are second on the table with earnings of €757 million and they are followed by English Premier League outfit Manchester United with €711 million revenues.
Current German champions Bayern Munich are on the fourth spot with annual earnings of €660 million whereas they are followed by French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG), who are placed on the fifth spot with annual earnings of €635 million.
Surprisingly, Italian Serie A giants Juventus are placed on the 10th position with annual earnings of €459 million, behind the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Other three Italian teams—Inter Milan, AS Roma and Napoli—are placed on the 15, 16 and 20th spot in the rankings.
Here is the top 20 (in millions of euros, the turnover of the previous season in brackets).
1) Barcelona 840.8 (690.4)
2) Real Madrid 757.3 (750.9)
3) Manchester United 711.5 (665.8)
4) Bayern Munich 660.1 (629.2)
5) Paris Saint-Germain 635.9 (541.7)
6) Manchester City 610.6 (568.4)
7) Liverpool 604.7 (513.7)
8) Tottenham Hotspur 521.1 (428.3)
9) Chelsea 513.1 (505.7)
10) Juventus 459.7 (394.5)
11) Arsenal 445.6 (439.2)
12) Borussia Dortmund 377.1 (317.2)
13) Atletico Madrid 367.6 (304.4)
14) Inter 364.6 (280.8)
15) Schalke 324.8 (243.8)
16) Rome 231 (250)
17) Lyon 220.8 (164.2)
18) West Ham 216, 4 (197.9)
19) Everton 213 (212.9)
20) Naples 207.4 (182.8).
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments