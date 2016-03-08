Demba Ba attacks Serie A: 'The black players should leave'

The former Chelsea man, via his Twitter page, commented on the ridiculous statement that was released by the Curva Nord (Inter's ultras), who among other things stated that the monkey noises aren't racist, but rather a way to help your team.

In his tweet, Demba Ba revealed that he had opportunities to play in Serie A, but opted not to as a result of the racism that exists in Italy. For years, the league has failed to respond properly and one shouldn't be too hopeful this time either.

"And here's the reason why I decided not to play there when I could... And at that point, I wish all the black players would get out of this league," he wrote as a comment to the Curva Nord statement.

It remains to be seen how Cagliari will be punished for their actions, especially since it isn't the first time for the Sardinian club. Last year, Moise Kean experienced the same situation.

And here's the reason why I decided not to play there when I could... And at that point I wish all the black players would get out of this league! Surely it won't stop their stupidity and hate but at least they won't affect other races. https://t.co/whu1XexYmy — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) September 4, 2019

​Following the racist abuse towards Romelu Lukaku, which took place during the game between Cagliari and Inter, many have criticized the Italian federation for doing too little about the problem. Now, Demba Ba has joined the movement.