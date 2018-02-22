Dembele agent fuels transfer talk
23 May at 14:40The agent of Tottenham star Mousa Dembele has fueled rumors of a move to AC Milan by revealing that his client will not renew his Tottenham deal.
Dembele has also drawn links with Juventus and in a recent interview, his agent said: "Mousa has another year of contract and will not renew . There is a lot of interest in him, in Europe and abroad. We'll see after the World Cup ".
Dembele's current deal at the Premier League giants runs out in the summer of 2019 and there have been indication of him renewing his deal at the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
