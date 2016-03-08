Dembele turns down PSG move: report

05 September at 11:29
Spanish side FC Barcelona’s highly-rated winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly turned down a proposed move to French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG), according to French newspaper L'Équipe.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked in a move away from the Catalan giants, particularly by becoming a part of the player plus cash deal in order to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

However, the deal did not materialise and the former Dortmund player ended up staying in the Catalonia.

As per the latest report, it was Dembele himself who turned down the move as he wanted to stay with Barcelona.

The report stated that the French international believes that the current Spanish champions gives him the best opportunity to achieve his big dream of winning the Golden Ball award.

For more stories, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.