Dembele turns down PSG move: report

Spanish side FC Barcelona’s highly-rated winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly turned down a proposed move to French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG), according to French newspaperThe 22-year-old has been heavily linked in a move away from the Catalan giants, particularly by becoming a part of the player plus cash deal in order to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.However, the deal did not materialise and the former Dortmund player ended up staying in the Catalonia.As per the latest report, it was Dembele himself who turned down the move as he wanted to stay with Barcelona.The report stated that the French international believes that the current Spanish champions gives him the best opportunity to achieve his big dream of winning the Golden Ball award.