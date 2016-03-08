Demiral deal difficult for AC Milan: Juventus proposes Rugani instead
23 July at 13:30With the arrivals of Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic finalized and Ismael Bennacer along with Angel Correa a step away from the Rossoneri, Milan are now fully focused on reinforcing the centre-back department, with Juventus' Merih Demiral being the club's number one goal.
Marco Giampaolo is currently dealing with numerical issues, as the only two players available for the centre-back roles are Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli, in addition to the youngster Matteo Gabbia and with Mattia Caldara sidelined with an injury.
The deal to bring the Turkish international to the San Siro is difficult, given that the player only arrived this summer from Sassuolo. Juventus have not made a final decision on the player yet and with the physical problems of Giorgio Chiellini, the Bianconeri might decide to keep the player.
For this reason, according to Corriere dello Sport, Paratici proposed Daniele Rugani to Milan as an alternative. An idea that does not particularly excite Maldini and co, however.
