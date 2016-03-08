Demiral, Juve’s new unsellable jewel
19 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus have found a new jewel in Merih Demiral on the defensive front with series of impressive performances despite having very limited chances.
The 21-year-old is being highly-rated by the top-tier management in Turin which is why he is now falling under the category of the ones who are just not for sale.
It is believed that the Juve’s Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici along with manager Maurizio Sarri is extremely pleased with the player’s performances and potential in sight, therefore, the club’s asking price for the Turkey international has increased significantly in the recent past.
There have been concrete interest in Demiral from the likes of AC Milan in Italy, Atletico Madrid from Spain and Leicester City, Arsenal from England who are eager to sign the defender in the coming months.
However, Paratici is unwilling to give any discount on the demand of €40 million for the young centre-back whereas he has also refused to allow the defender to leave on any kind of loan deal which is a clear indication of Juve’s perspective about the future of former Sassuolo player.
Fabrizio Romano
