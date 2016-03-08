Demiral reveals the first thing Ronaldo told him at Juventus

Merih Demiral arrived at Juventus this summer, following an impressive season with Sassuolo. However, he hasn't been given too much space at his new club, although that should pick up. In an interview with Fanitik, he spoke about his first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo."He heard that I spoke Portuguese with Cancelo, who left for Man City, so he appreciated that we spoke the same language. He said 'Oh, a Turk who speaks Portuguese'. From that moment, we have always talked to each other in Portuguese," he stated.