DemiralOut trending: Juventus fans want defender due to political views

Some fans of Serie A giants Juventus are calling for the club to sack defender Merih Demiral due to his political views.



Demiral played for the Turkish national team in their games against Albania and France. While he did impress in both the games, Demiral also celebrated with a salute like the rest of the players. This celebration is a means of expressing their support for Turkish president Recep Erdogan.



Juve fans are tweeted 'DemiralOut' and want to follow the same path as St. Pauli, who sacked their player Cenk Sahin for a similar celebratory gesture in a 2. Bundesliga game recently.



