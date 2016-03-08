Denis Suarez close to joining AC Milan before Arsenal

Denis Suarez joined Arsenal on loan with an option to buy in January. According to Sportitalia, however, the player came close to joining AC Milan before he reached an agreement with the Gunners.



The Rossoneri had reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona but the deal collapsed because of the high commissions demanded by the player's agent.



The Spaniard extended his contract with Barcelona before joining the Gunners in January.



AC Milan didn't sign any reinforcement in midfield last month. The Rossoneri ended the loan of Gonzalo Higuain who joined Chelsea from Juventus on loan with an option to buy. Piatek was brought in to replace the Argentinean striker, something that he's managed to do pretty well so far having netted three goals in just as many appearances.