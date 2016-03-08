Denmark have been forced to name futsal players and a host of fringe players for their upcoming friendly against Slovenia and the UEFA Nations League game against Wales.The Danes had played the FIFA World Cup earlier this summer and had done very well in the tournament in Russia. They had finished second in their Group behind France but had bowed out of the competition after losing to would-be finalists Croatia on penalities in the Round of 16 of the competition.Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet state that the Danish FA have reached a contractual deadlock with their current first team and because of that, they have named a team of futsal players and second string players for the upcoming friendly against Slovenia and the UEFA Nations League game against Wales.The deadlock is mainly because of players who have individual sponsorship agreements with companies competing with the national team's sponsor.The Danish national team manager Aage Hareide won't be in charge of managing the squad that he does not know anything about.