Dennis Praet: 'I do not regret not being able to join Juventus'
09 April at 17:15Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has revealed that he was very close to joining Juventus last summer, but he does not regret that the move did not materialize.
Praet has impressed a lot for Sampdoria over the last two seasons and a lot of big clubs have been keeping eyes on the Belgian, because of that. The 24-year-old has appeared in 27 league games, scoring twice and assisting twice.
Praet though, has opened up about a failed move to Juventus last summer but he has admitted that he does not regret the failure to join the bianconeri.
He told Voetbalmagazine: "All the parts had to be met and this was not the case. Now, this whole thing belongs to the past. I have no regrets in not having joined Juventus."
He has admitted that he has made a lot of progress over the last two seasons at the club.
He said: "After working with him for three years, I can say that I memorized everything. I practically play autopilot , and in the meantime I know that watching newcomers think that tactics requires so much thought. This is for methe season of confirmation. I feel like a fundamental player and I think I can help the team. Moreover, I feel I continue to make progress. "
