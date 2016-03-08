Dennis Praet: 'I do not regret not being able to join Juventus'

Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has revealed that he was very close to joining Juventus last summer, but he does not regret that the move did not materialize.

Praet has impressed a lot for Sampdoria over the last two seasons and a lot of big clubs have been keeping eyes on the Belgian, because of that. The 24-year-old has appeared in 27 league games, scoring twice and assisting twice.

Praet though, has opened up about a failed move to Juventus last summer but he has admitted that he does not regret the failure to join the bianconeri.

He told Voetbalmagazine: "All the parts had to be met and this was not the case. Now, this whole thing belongs to the past. I have no regrets in not having joined Juventus."

He has admitted that he has made a lot of progress over the last two seasons at the club.

He said: "After working with him for three years, I can say that I memorized everything. I practically play autopilot , and in the meantime I know that watching newcomers think that tactics requires so much thought. This is for methe season of confirmation. I feel like a fundamental player and I think I can help the team. Moreover, I feel I continue to make progress. "
 

