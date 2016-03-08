Departing Fiorentina owner says offer wasn't the best from him but for the club

Fiorentina has a new owner. The Italian-American Rocca Commisso has officially purchased the club from the Della Velle brothers.



Shortly after the official transfer of ownership, Diego Della Valle spoke to the reporters present at the law firm that sanctioned the closing with Rocco Commisso, including those of Calciomercato.com:



"Abbiato gave Fiorentina to a person which proved to be - among the possible ones - the most qualified. It is not the best offer for us, but it is the best offer for Fiorentina. We hope you can do good things, we are certain that you will do it.



"We believe we have done the best we can, with some highs and lows. Companies should be managed carefully, we had a lot of fun. We are in love with the city of Florence. The fans? I divide them into two categories: the real fans, who must be quiet, and ****.



"The company is solid, they really want to do football ".



