Derby County authorize Lampard to speak with Chelsea about replacing Sarri

Derby County have given Frank Lampard their authorization to speak with Chelsea about taking over as the manager of Chelsea for the upcoming season. Here is the full statement from the club's official website:



"Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge," the statement said.



"​With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs, it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions. The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so," the official website added.