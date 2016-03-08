Derby d'Italia for Bayern Munich star

12 June at 20:46

According to Bild, both Inter and Juventus are interested in Jerome Boateng. The Bayern Munich defender is said to be available for a little as 15 million euros.
 
Last summer, Bayern coach, Niko Kovac vetoed the possible transfer of the Gemrnay defender to Paris Saint-Germain, which is said to have effectively ruined the relationship between the two.
 
Inter and Juve could look to pounce but domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund cannot be ruled out as with a price of just 15 million euros Boateng could be a bargain.
 
 
 
 

