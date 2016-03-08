Derby della Capitale: Roma and Lazio to battle for Laxalt
03 June at 18:15Roma and Lazio appear set to battle it out for Genoa's Diego Laxalt.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Simone Inzaghi wants the Genoa winger to have more options on the left side of the pitch. In January he was a step away from joining Roma, who are still on the chase for him this transfer window.
The latest instance of a Capital derby has begun.
Follow all the latest transfer updates on our home page https://www.calciomercato.com/en
Go to comments