Desailly: 'AC Milan, if you need me I'm ready'

17 January at 23:00
Former AC Milan star Marcel Desailly continues to stay fit after ending his professional career 13 years ago. On social media, he published a video of his training session, sending a message to his former side. 
 
"AC Milan, if you need me, I'm ready," he said while wearing an AC Milan jersey. Take a look at the video down below to see for yourself.

