Deschamps: "Balotelli is one of the best strikers in Europe..."
31 May at 20:15France and Italy will face-off tomorrow in Nice as Didier Deschamps spoke to the press in his pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on Italian striker Mario Balotelli:
"Balotelli? He perhaps hasn't been consistent but he has special athetic qualities. He can change a game in one second. For me, he is one of the best strikers in Europe. Italy? They will be motivated against us for sure...”
