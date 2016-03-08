'Deschamps is on pole for Juve job'
10 May at 21:00Former general manager of Atalanta and Napoli, Pierpaolo Marino, has spoken to Radio Sportiva about the current situation behind the scenes at Juventus; where it looks like current head coach Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving the club in favour of a new challenge.
"I think it's still all to decide. For me the favourite remains Deschamps."
Didier Deschamps currently manages the French national team but his history with Juventus and performances at the top level with France make him an ideal candidate for the post-Allegri in Turin.
