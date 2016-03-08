The Frenchman has come under fire for underperforming with the Red Devils, and recently got into hot water by taking what seemed to be a dig at Coach José Mourinho by claiming that United should be more attacking at home.

The comments came after the Mancunians were held at home by Wolves, 1-1, in a poor performance.

Deschamps has claimed, however, that the €100 million talent isn’t the individualist many seem to portray him as.

"The rest of the world, and certainly in France, has an image of Pogba that doesn't really reflect who he is," Deschamps said. "There's this idea that he's a bit individualistic -- that's not the case.

"I've spoken to him about his relationship with the media and I think he's been unfairly criticised in the past. That's why there has been this aggressive vibe and he's had this strained relationship.

"But criticism is part of the job and I think you learn to take that on board as you get more experienced. That's what's happened with him and I think he's gained some respect.

"He joined us ready to become a world champion and he took the whole squad with him."