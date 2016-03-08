Paul Pogba has to raise his level from France, according to Coach Didier Deschamps.

The National team Coach was reacting to the former Juventus man being whistled in Les Bleus’ 3-1 win over Italy on Friday.

​Deschamps defended his midfielder - who hasn’t had the easiest season with Manchester United - by calling him “indispensable” despite a rather middling performance against the Azzurri.

​Pogba, 25, found himself being deprived of playing time in the second half of the season as Jose Mourinho looked to try out other options in the middle of the park.

Speaking to Telefoot after the game, Deschamps said that

"I don't question Paul's potential. If I called him up, it's because he's indispensable for me.

"I know what he is capable of. He has to raise his level of play. I have confidence in him, as I do in my other players."



Deschamps wasn't the only person to defend Pogba, team-mate Corentin Tolisso saying that this kind of behaviour "exasperated" him, while Fiorentina mid Federico Chiesa also said his piece in the mixed zone.

“not everything was successful, but he helped the team to be well organised.