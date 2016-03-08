Deschamps refuses to rule out Pogba's Juve return

France coach Didier Deschamps has spoken with Sky Sport ahead of Juventus' Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman did speak about the game, his career and the future of Pogba: "I still don't know if I will be back in Serie A one day. I feel well being the coach of my national team, we still have many targets to reach. As a footballer, I spent a lot of time in Italy and I am really linked with this country. Pogba? He is doing well at Manchester United he is happy there. However, anything can happen in football, anyone can move from a club to another".

