​Didier Deschamps told press that, despite beating Belgium 1-0 to qualify for Les Bleus’ third-ever World Cup final, his men are not going to take this one lying down. The reason?

"Yes, we are in another final -- two years ago, I remember what happened two years ago," the ex-Juventus player and manager said. "We will go into this final to win it, as we have still not gotten over the [Euro] final."

"It is something exceptional -- I am very happy for my players," he said. "They are young, but there is character, and mentality -- it was tough for them against this Belgium side. This game belonged to the players."

France are expected to be favourites, irrespective of who joins them in the final, whether it is England of Russia.

​Their loss to Portugal two years ago, in front of a packed Saint-Denis.