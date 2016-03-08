Deschamps: ‘Zidane will coach France one day’

'Zizou' was president Andrea Agnelli's first choice for the post-Allegri era at Juventus, but in the end, the Frenchman accepted the offer to return to Real Madrid. His future, according to Deschamps, will be with the National team, and not with the Bianconeri.

"Sooner or later, Zidane will occupy my spot on the bench. I don't know when it will happen but it seems to be that it's something we can take for granted, as with me. However, I don't think it's a matter that concerns him as of now," Deschamps concluded.

It remains to be seen who will replace Allegri at Juventus, as the manager seems destined to leave the Turin side at the end of the season, with or without the Champions League trophy.