Despite Conte’s outburst, Inter still won’t overpay for players over 30
09 November at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not willing to change their policy regarding how much they should be paying to sign players over the age of 30 despite manager Antonio Conte’s recent outburst, as per La Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
Inter’s manager was furious with the lack of squad depth and expressed his anger in the post-match press conference after his side suffered a 3-2 defeat in their most recent UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.
It was reported that Conte was unhappy with board for not being able to sign FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the summer.
However, as per the latest report, the former Chelsea manager’s recent outburst did not change Inter hierarchy’s policy regarding not overpaying for players over the age of 30.
In the recent past, it was reported that Barca are not willing to let go the Chile midfielder for a fee of less than €40 million which was deemed excessive by the hierarchy of Inter as Vidal has already turned 32 in May earlier this year.
