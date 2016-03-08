Despite injury, Chiellini wants to follow Juventus everywhere

08 September at 16:55
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini reportedly wants to follow the bianconeri everywhere, despite having sustained a serious knee injury.

The Italian defender sustained a bad knee injury in training before the Juventus v Napoli game recently and has been ruled out for a majority of the season. He was seen at the game which ended 4-3 and even consoled Kalidou Koulibaly for the late own goal that he scored.

Tuttosport claim that this isn't all. Chiellini has decided to be present at every home game that Juve play. Not just that, but the Italian also wants to be at every away game that the Old Lady play.

While he is yet to know if it is possible for him to go to every away game, he wants to do just that as long as this does not complicate his injury this season.

The report also claims that ​The race towards Giorgio Chiellini's return to the field has begun. After surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, the Juventus captain began his recovery journey.

