Details as Raiola continues to push Balotelli toward Napoli
01 July at 14:55Napoli continue to work to bring a quality striker into the already-proven offensive unit, to which Simone Verdi has been added so far. Two names are currently taken into consideration: Karim Benzema and Mario Balotelli. Both have different profiles: the first is the true summer dream of Ancelotti while the second, day after day, becomes more and more of a possibility. Whilst it may be true that the Frenchman wants a new challenge, it is also accepted that Benzema earns 10 million net year, a figure that seems unapproachable for Napoli, even if it were to be lowered.
So, for now, Balotelli becomes more and more of a concrete idea. According to Tuttosport, Raiola's pressing on De Laurentiis is continuous and has taken place for weeks. "You would do the business of a lifetime": is Raiola's message to De Laurentiis. De Laurentiis' remaining doubts concern Balotelli's character, since, from a financial point of view, the deal seems to be possible.
To free Balotelli from his current contract is to pay compensation of about 10 million to Nice, while the salary should not exceed 5 million euros per season.
