Details of Buffon's recovery from serious back injury revealed

At 40 years of age, Gianluigi has held father time at bay while playing at a high level between the sticks year after year. He even overcame a serious back injury only to return to top form, and some details have emerged concerning his longevity.



In Barcelona, the 28th edition of the Isokinetic Congress is underway, a conference for leading European sports medicine and rehabilitation experts. Five well-known clinical cases were presented, including that of Gigi Buffon. Talking about it was Fabrizio Tencone, who has been at Juventus for 17 years and is director of Isokinetic Torino since 2003.



His report, entitled "The two careers of a world champion", revealed how Buffon managed to recover from a back injury of 2010. "Once back in Italy he did a long rehabilitation, twice a day for three months, medical tests every week, 64 sessions in the pool, 134 in the gym and 23 in the field. He was determined, he put all his will into it."

