Deulofeu is 'proud' of AC Milan interest but is focused on Watford
01 February at 15:15Watford star Gerard Deulofeu, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan, has revealed that while he is proud of interest from the rossoneri but he has his focus set on the Hornets.
Deulofeu did very well during his loan spell at Milan from Everton in the 2016-17 season, scoring four times in 17 appearances under the tutelage of Vincenzo Montella. Since then, he has joined Barcelona once again and has left the club to now having joined Watford on a permanent basis.
The Spaniard was recently talking to Sky Sports about interest from other clubs and he revealed that while he is proud of the interest, but he is very much intent and focused on helping Javi Gracia's side.
He said: "I'm proud that other clubs are interested in me, but we're professionals. Now my club is Watford, in a year, five, or ten we'll see where I'll play. But I'm a pro. I signed a long contract and I am committed to Watford."
So far this season, Deulofeu has appeared 16 times in the Premier League for the Hornets, scoring thrice and assisting thrice and has played a role in helping Watford challenge for the Europa League spots this season.
