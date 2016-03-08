U21 coach Di Biagio, 'Belgium are a great team strangely on 0 points, we must win'

Italy U21’s face Belgium tomorrow tonight in a must-win game if they are to have any chance of progression to the semi-final of the European Championship.



Head coach Di Biagio addressed the press ahead of tomorrow’s tie about his side's chances amongst other topics.



"It is obligatory to believe in it. We have all the possibilities to be able to do it. Morale is good today, tomorrow will be at its best, we have already broken it down. My future will not depend on the result of this European ".



"We can't reveal everything (laughs). They are a great team that strangely is at 0 points, it won't be a simple game. We have many solutions, today I will evaluate the situations of a couple of players to see if they can be there or not. I would sign it to play like against Poland, obviously improving accuracy. However, it will not depend on the number of attackers in the field "



"It takes me a little to get back up. I have to pass it on to the boys but from the looks of it, I see that they would like to play today. We know well that we must win and wait for what happens in Spain-Poland. The other game at the same time? At the time of the calculations, I stopped everyone saying that we must win, period. Then let's see what happens. We can't do two things together. Of course, we will inform them ".



Then the coach then turned his attention to his team selection.



"Given the injuries of Bonifazi and Orsolini and the disqualification of Zaniolo, I don't think I change that much. I am still waiting for this training and the night ".



"Lorenzo a trequartista behind two points? Lorenzo is very flexible if I want to play that way it's a possible solution. "







