Di Biagio: 'Mezzala is Zaniolo's correct position'
17 October at 18:15Former Italy and Italy Under-21s boss Luigi di Biagio believes that Nicolo Zaniolo's best is the mezzala.
Zaniolo came to the fore last season and he impressed for Roma in troubled times for the club. He joined the club from Inter in the summer of 2018 in the swap deal that saw him and Davide Santon join the giallorossi for Radja Nainggolan.
Following Zaniolo's first start for the Italian national side against Lichtenstein earlier this week, his former Under-21s boss Di Biagio talked about the player with the press.
He told Corriere dello Sport: "A great footballer must be in a position of his own but I also understand the coaches, who must think about the interest of the team. Nicolò is the prototype of the modern midfielder, I see him as a mezzala as long as the defensive phase improves."
Zaniolo has become one of the best young Italian players in Europe since last year and has been linked with moves to Tottenham, Juventus and Bayern Munich over the last few months.
He is yet to score in the Serie A for Roma, but he has scored once and has assisted twice for the giallorossi in the UEFA Europa League.
With Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Cengiz Under currently out injured for the club, Zaniolo is expected to step up and make an impact for Paulo Fonseca's men.
