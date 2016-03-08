Di Canio backs Chelsea man to join AC Milan

Former West Ham and Lazio striker Paulo Di Canio spoke to Sky Sport about Tiemoue Bakayoko’s possible transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan.



“Bakayoko did well at Monaco, but the same goes for Kondogbia and we know what happened at Inter”, Di Canio said. “We are talking about a defensive midfielder, I wouldn’t play him in centre midfield, he is not a regista, he can’t organize the game. Sometimes he even falls asleep when he has defensive duties.”



“However, AC Milan want to reach the top and Bakayoko can do well in Serie A because the rhythm is not that high. If I were at AC Milan I would sign him because I think he can do well within this team and within Serie A. I think he can do well, he can play consistently at AC Milan. Bakayoko is a bit like Matuidi but he doesn’t have the same quality when it comes to finishing the action with a pass or a shot. Bonaventura is not like Bakayoko. The Italian has more quality, Bakayoko can help the team with more quantity and in the defensive phase.”

