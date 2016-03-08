Di Canio: 'Llorente is better than Icardi'

11 September at 15:45
Former Lazio star Paolo di Canio feels that Fernando Llorente will be a better signing for Napoli than how good Icardi would have been.

Napoli were looking for a striker this summer and Icardi was on top of their list. But while the Argentine refused the move and headed to PSG on deadline day, Napoli ended up sealing the signature of former Tottenham star Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.

In an interview that Di Canio gave to Il Mattino, he talked about both the players and compared them.

He said: Llorente is better than Icardi. Llorente showed character when he took advantage of Harry Kane's injury with humility and determination after so much bench. 

"Up front with Mertens and Insigne behind him, twenty minutes from the end, he can change everything."

Llorente was part of the Spurs side that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool. Llorente was key for them in the quarter-final and the semi-final, scoring against Manchester City in the former.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.