Di Canio: 'Llorente is better than Icardi'
11 September at 15:45Former Lazio star Paolo di Canio feels that Fernando Llorente will be a better signing for Napoli than how good Icardi would have been.
Napoli were looking for a striker this summer and Icardi was on top of their list. But while the Argentine refused the move and headed to PSG on deadline day, Napoli ended up sealing the signature of former Tottenham star Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.
In an interview that Di Canio gave to Il Mattino, he talked about both the players and compared them.
He said: Llorente is better than Icardi. Llorente showed character when he took advantage of Harry Kane's injury with humility and determination after so much bench.
"Up front with Mertens and Insigne behind him, twenty minutes from the end, he can change everything."
Llorente was part of the Spurs side that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool. Llorente was key for them in the quarter-final and the semi-final, scoring against Manchester City in the former.
