Di Canio on Icardi: 'PSG is the natural place for champions with no discipline'

11 September at 16:10
Former Lazio player Paolo di Canio isn't surprised that Mauro Icardi has joined Paris Saint-Germain for one simple reason.

Icardi's relationship with his former club Inter was at loggerheads and the club had told him that he will be sold in the summer. Antonio Conte too said the same despite Icardi willing to stay at the club. But Icardi joined Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day on a loan deal.

In an interview that Di Canio gave to Il Mattino, he revealed that he isn't surprised by the move because Icardi is a champion without discipline.

He said:  "But seriously did Ancelotti want someone like Icardi, unable to apologize to his comrades for the words of his wife-manager? And then, also from a technical point of view.

"Carlo needs an imaginative striker like Mertens, Icardi scores only when the ball arrives with a cross from the back of the court. For the rest, he cannot do anything that a modern striker is asked of. 

"If he does not score he never gives a hand to the team. Him at the Psg? No wonder, because the French club is the natural landing place for champions without discipline."

