Di Canio: ‘Pogba’s complaints can only mean one thing...'

Former Serie A and Premier League star Paolo Di Canio spoke to Sky Sport about the situation of Manchester United: “The fact that Pogba keeps complaining publicly only means one thing: a part of the dressing room is with him and believes he is right. I am not saying that Manchester United players are holding secret meetings to remove Mourinho from his position, I am saying that a feeling of discontent can become viral inside a dressing room. It affects the hearts and souls of footballers who, once upon a time, would thrown themselves in the fire for Mourinho.”



“Now it’s not the same and it’s not the first time. It’s the same thing that happened at Chelsea a few years ago. The game against Brighton proved that players don’t give their best. A strong and determined player like Bailly was almost walking on the pitch. Players are not playing against Mourinho but, for sure, they don’t have the same determination that they used to have.”

